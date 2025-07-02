Busch went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.

Busch has been good all season for the Cubs, but especially so lately. The slugging infielder is batting .412 over his last 10 games with three home runs, eight runs scored and 11 RBI. The 27-year-old remains vulnerable against lefties, and he often sits in those matchups, but Busch has become a reliable fantasy option against righties.