Busch went 4-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Busch got the scoring started Tuesday by taking Dean Kremer deep in the top of the first and kept it going by registering his first four-hit game of the season. Busch has homered in back-to-back games, with the two blasts matching the total he had in his previous 32 games combined. The 26-year-old has now left the yard on 12 occasions overall, tying him with Jackson Merrill and Colton Cowser for the most by a rookie this season.