Busch went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

Busch took Mick Abel deep to center in the fourth to push the Cubs in front 3-2. Busch now has four homers in nine games during June and has at least a hit in 11 of his last 12, slashing .325/.400/.725 over that span. Despite being hot at the plate, Busch has not received many plate appearances versus left-handed pitching and may find himself on the bench the next two days with the Cubs set to face Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Heaney.