Busch is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Busch started in the Cubs' previous matchup against a lefty starter (the Orioles' Trevor Rogers) on Friday, but manager Craig Counsell is not yet ready to deploy the 27-year-old versus same-handed pitching on a full-time basis. Justin Turner will spell Busch at first base as the Cubs go up against southpaw Nick Lodolo on Monday.