Busch went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Cardinals.

A day after going deep three times for the first time in his career, Busch tacked on another long ball as he continued his strong season. The slugging infielder is now up to 18 home runs, 11 of which have come in 29 games since the beginning of June, and he's closing in on his career high of 21 long balls. Busch also has an impressive .293 batting average and .939 OPS, and he remains an offensive threat against right-handed pitching.