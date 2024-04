Busch went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Busch entered the contest with only two hits through 13 at-bats, but he broke out of the slump in a big way, pushing his batting average up to .313. The 26-year-old is atop Chicago's depth chart at first base, though he may cede playing time to Garrett Cooper when southpaws are on the mound for the opponent.