Busch went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Busch tallied his second straight two-hit game at Coors Field, and he also delivered his fourth triple of the season in the victory. The Chicago first baseman continues to feast against right-handed pitching, posting a .279/.359/.547 slash line in 362 at-bats. Due to his strong platoon splits, Busch is the Cubs' regular leadoff man against righties, but he often hits the bench against southpaws.