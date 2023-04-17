Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

After blowing a save chance in the ninth inning Saturday, Fulmer worked the eighth inning Sunday for his first hold of the season, while Brad Boxberger got the ninth. The two veterans were expected to split closing duties this year, though based on recent events, perhaps Boxberger has edged slightly ahead of Fulmer. The latter should still see plenty of high-leverage work, however, and is likely to maintain some fantasy appeal.