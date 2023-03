Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning with one hit allowed and two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Brewers.

Fulmer got the ninth inning while Brad Boxberger worked the eighth, but it was a non-save situation. Still, it's a promising sign for Fulmer that he was the last reliever used on Opening Day. He figures to split closer duties with Boxberger based on spring training reports, though Fulmer may be slightly ahead at this point.