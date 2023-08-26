The Cubs placed Fulmer on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fulmer has surrendered six runs in 5.2 innings across his last seven appearances, and he'll now be sidelined for the next two weeks in order to address a forearm issue. Jordan Wicks was called up from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and will start for the Cubs on Saturday.