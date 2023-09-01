Fulmer (forearm) will play catch Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Fulmer is less than a week removed from landing on the injured list with a right forearm strain, but he's made a swift recovery and is ready to do some throwing. The reliever should have a chance to return when first eligible on Sept. 10 if he can avoid setbacks.
