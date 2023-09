Fulmer (forearm) is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Fulmer has been playing catch without issue over the last few days and is ready to take the next step in his recovery from the mild right forearm strain that sent him to the injured list Aug. 26. He could potentially skip a minor-league rehab assignment and return to the Cubs' bullpen this weekend if everything continues to go smoothly.