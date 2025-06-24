Fulmer worked around two hits to toss two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Cardinals.

After Chicago starter Ben Brown was tagged for eight runs in five innings, Fulmer came on in mop-up duty with the game largely out of reach. It was the veteran righty's first appearance for the Cubs this season, as he started the year in Boston before getting cut loose toward the end of April. Fulmer previously pitched for Chicago in 2023, logging a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65 strikeouts across 57 innings out of the bullpen. He will likely serve as a low-leverage reliever this time around for the Cubs, which limits his fantasy appeal.