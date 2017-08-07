Freeman agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Sunday.

Freeman will likely report to Triple-A Iowa where he'll serve as organizational depth. While the 30-year-old has enjoyed success in the minors this season, he is just 2-for-35 in 20 major-league games between the Dodgers and Mariners.

