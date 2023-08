Burdi (appendectomy) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday for the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burdi's rehab assignment will most likely last close to the entire 30-day window while he works his way back from an appendectomy, which has kept him on the 60-day injured list since late May. Even if the Cubs have room for Burdi in the bullpen once he completes his rehab, he'll likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work.