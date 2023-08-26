Burdi (abdomen) is dealing with ulnar nerve irritation and will be shut down from his rehab assignment and re-evaluated in a few days, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Burdi initially landed on the injured list in May after undergoing an appendectomy. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 8 and gave up two runs across 3.1 innings over four appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Iowa, but he hadn't pitched in a week before the Cubs provided an explanation on the matter. A better timeline for his return should emerge once he's evaluated during the week.