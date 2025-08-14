The Cubs are expected to recall Caissie from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the Cubs' farm system, Caissie has had his way with Triple-A pitchers all season, slashing .291/.391/.567 with 22 homers, 52 RBI and 70 runs scored through 402 plate appearances. With Chicago's offense struggling to produce ever since the calendar flipped to August, the team will now promote Caissie for his MLB debut in an effort to give its offense a jumpstart. The 23-year-old has experience in the corner outfield positions and as a designated hitter. However, it's unclear how he'll fit into the major-league lineup with Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki already occupying those roles.