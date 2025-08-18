Caissie went 1-for-3 with a single in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

The Cubs only had two hits as a team in the lopsided loss, but one of them was memorable, as it was the first hit at the MLB level for Caissie. The 23-year-old is now 1-for-8 since getting promoted to the majors on Thursday. While the youngster has plenty of talent, he's yet to grab an everyday role in a crowded Chicago outfield, which limits Caissie's fantasy upside for the time being.