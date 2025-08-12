In seven games this month for Triple-A Iowa, Caissie has gone 8-for-19 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored.

Caissie is following up a strong June and an even better July with another hot start to a month, and he now has a .954 OPS and 21 home runs this season in Iowa. Had the 23-year-old outfielder been moved by the Cubs before the trade deadline, he would likely have had a direct path to the majors this year with a rebuilding club. Instead, the top prospect will probably have to wait until 2026 for his MLB debut, but he should be able to make an offensive impact once he arrives. It remains to be seen how Caissie will fit in, however, as the Cubs currently have Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki as established outfield options. Tucker departing in the offseason would be one potential path for Caissie.