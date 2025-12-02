The Cubs are currently projecting regular playing time for Caissie next season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The club would also like to give Moises Ballesteros a chance to play regularly, though one of Caissie, Ballesteros and Seiya Suzuki will have to sit out most days. Caissie has nothing left to prove at Triple-A Iowa, having slashed .281/.380/.507 there over the last two seasons. He struggled in a cup of coffee with the Cubs, going 5-for-26 with 11 strikeouts, but is viewed as the team's top prospect.