The Cubs placed Caissie (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Sunday.

Just one day after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa, Caissie will be deactivated after he sustained a concussion when he collided with the outfield wall on a catch in the third inning of Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays. Chicago recalled Kevin Alcantara from Iowa to provide the team with another option in the outfield while Seiya Suzuki (illness) is day-to-day and Kyle Tucker (calf) is on the 10-day IL.