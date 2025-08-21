Caissie is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

The rookie will hit the bench for the series finale after he picked up starts in the corner outfield in the first four contests of the five-game set, going 4-for-11 with one home run, one walk, four RBI and three runs. The last three of Caissie's starts came while the slumping Kyle Tucker received an extended break, but Tucker will make his return to the lineup Thursday. Tucker, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong should continue to handle everyday roles between the outfield and the designated-hitter spot moving forward, but manager Craig Counsell could opt to give any of those players a day or two off per week in order to open up semi-regular playing time for Caissie.