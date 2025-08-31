The Cubs are expected to option Caissie to the minors, Jessie Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Caissie fared pretty well upon initially being called up, but he's since struggled, going 1-for-10 with five strikeouts over his past six games. Per Rogers, Chicago is expected to replace him on the big-league roster with fellow outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara. Caissie should get more opportunities to play after getting sent down -- he's started just once over the Cubs' past eight contests.