Cubs' Owen Caissie: Likely headed back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs are expected to option Caissie to the minors, Jessie Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Caissie fared pretty well upon initially being called up, but he's since struggled, going 1-for-10 with five strikeouts over his past six games. Per Rogers, Chicago is expected to replace him on the big-league roster with fellow outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara. Caissie should get more opportunities to play after getting sent down -- he's started just once over the Cubs' past eight contests.