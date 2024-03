Caissie was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caissie received an invitation to big-league camp but this was always the expected outcome, as the 21-year-old has yet to appear above Double-A. He was great at that level last season, recording 22 home runs and a .917 OPS across 120 games. If Caissie continues to make noise in the minors this year, his MLB debut might not be that far away.