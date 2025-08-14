The Cubs recalled Caissie from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 23-year-old slashed an impressive .291/.391/.567 with 22 home runs over 402 plate appearances this season at Iowa to earn his first look in the majors. How frequently Caissie ultimately plays with the big club will be a question mark. Caissie is limited to the corner outfield and designated hitter, as the Cubs have all of Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki at full health and available to fill out those three spots on an everyday basis.