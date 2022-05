The Cubs selected Higgins' contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He'll start at catcher and bat ninth in the Cubs' series finale with the Diamondbacks.

Top backstop Willson Contreras is considered day-to-day with a hamstring, so Higgins was brought aboard from Triple-A to provide another option behind the plate. In addition to playing catcher, Higgins also received reps at both corner-infield spots at Iowa and slashed .417/.500/.569 in 86 plate appearances with the affiliate this season.