Cubs' P.J. Higgins: Day off Monday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 3, 2022
Higgins isn't starting Monday against the Reds.
Higgins went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday against Cincinnati and will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Alfonso Rivas is starting at first base and batting seventh.
