Higgins went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Making his first start of the season for the Cubs after getting called up from Triple-A Iowa before the game, Higgins made an immediate impact from the No. 9 spot in the order. The triple was the first of the 29-year-old's MLB career, as were the RBI. Higgins appeared in nine games with Chicago last season, recording just one hit and two walks across 23 at-bats. He should provide some catching depth behind Willson Contreras, who is considered day-to-day with a hamstring strain, and Yan Gomes.