Higgins (elbow) has logged 73 plate appearances across 18 games at Triple-A Iowa this season, slashing .377/.479/.508 with a home run and 10 RBI.

Higgins' availability for the start of the 2022 season looked to be in jeopardy after he underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, but he demonstrated enough progress in his throwing program during spring training to make his debut as a catcher back on April 5. He's continued to see most of his action at catcher for Iowa while occasionally dabbling at first base (three starts) and third base (three starts) on his days off from behind the plate.