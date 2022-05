Higgins went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Making the start behind the plate with Willson Contreras serving as the DH in the early game, Higgins popped his first MLB home run in the fourth inning. It was also the first RBI of the season for the 29-year-old. Higgins will return to the bench for the second game Monday, with Contreras taking over as the catcher.