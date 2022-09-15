Higgins went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Higgins came into the night batting just .190 this month across 21 at-bats, but he managed to have a productive game from the No. 7 spot in the order. The 29-year-old has been seeing time at first base, where he played Wednesday, as well as catcher with Willson Contreras (ankle) out. Despite the clearer path to playing time, Higgins still doesn't offer a ton of fantasy upside as a career .203 hitter.