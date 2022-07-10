Higgins will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

After manning first base in both of the Cubs' last two games, Higgins will get a turn behind the plate while Yan Gomes rests for the series finale. Gomes and Willson Contreras are likely to occupy either the designated-hitter or catcher spot in most games moving forward, but Higgins could end up encroaching on Alfonso Rivas' role as the Cubs' top first baseman while Frank Schwindel (back) is stuck on the injured list.