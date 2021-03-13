Higgins could serve as the Cubs' backup catcher if Austin Romine (knee) remains sidelined into the regular season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Romine's knee sprain isn't thought to be too serious, but the team hasn't provided any timeline for his return, so Higgins could emerge as the backup to Willson Contreras, though veteran Jose Lobaton is also an option. Manager David Ross made a point of Higgins' ability to play multiple infield positions, which could help him earn a roster spot. However, if Romine gets healthy, Higgins will likely start the season with Triple-A Iowa.