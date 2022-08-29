Higgins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Higgins had started in seven of the Cubs' last nine games, but even with Patrick Wisdom (finger) recently moving to the injured list, Higgins doesn't look as though he'll operate as the team's primary first baseman moving forward. He didn't help his cause by going 1-for-20 with 11 strikeouts in those seven starts, and Higgins' right-handedness is also likely to limit him to the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Alfonso Rivas, who draws the start Monday against Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios.