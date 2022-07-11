Higgins went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Higgins punctuated a strong first inning for the Cubs with his grand slam, but that was his only hit Sunday. He's gone 4-for-20 (.200) with three walks and five strikeouts through seven games in July. The 29-year-old catcher has maintained a solid .276/.353/.513 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and four doubles through 86 plate appearances, though his path to playing time behind the dish is likely to close up with Willson Contreras working his way back from a hamstring injury. Higgins could also draw some starts at first base if his hitting earns him a place in the lineup.