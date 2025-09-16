Hodge allowed a hit and two walks while retiring two batters in the ninth inning of Monday's win over the Pirates before getting lifted for Brad Keller, who recorded the final out of the game.

Hodge got the ninth inning staked to a 4-0 lead, so it wasn't a save opportunity, but he quickly made trouble for himself by loading the bases. The Cubs then turned to Keller for the final out, and he managed to earn his second save of the season by cleaning up Hodge's mess. Hodge continues to struggle with a 5.81 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 31 innings this year, and Monday's poor effort won't help the righty earn any more high leverage work in Chicago's bullpen.