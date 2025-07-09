Hodge allowed six runs on five hits and a walk while retiring only one batter in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Twins.

The silver lining is that the Cubs already trailed 2-0 when Hodge entered the game in the eighth inning, so he didn't take the loss, but he otherwise had a miserable performance. The righty served up three home runs in the frame before departing, including back-to-back shots to Ryan Jeffers and Willi Castro. Hodge saw his ERA jump from 4.63 to 6.85 in the process, and he'll need to string together some better appearances to regain trust in the Chicago bullpen.