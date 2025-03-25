Hodge, who allowed two runs over one inning during Monday's Cactus League game against Atlanta, has a 5.14 ERA and 10 strikeouts across seven frames this spring.

Hodge is missing plenty of bats during the exhibition slate but has otherwise been a bit underwhelming on the mound. It is a small sample, and the young righty should still be a high-leverage reliever for the Cubs once the regular season begins. Hodge figures to work ahead of offseason acquisition Ryan Pressly, though the former will likely still see save opportunities like he did in 2024, particularly if Pressly struggles or gets hurt.