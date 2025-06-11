Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Hodge (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa either on Friday or Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune reports.

The skipper added that Hodge will require multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Cubs' bullpen. Hodge initially went on the 15-day injured list last month with an oblique strain, but he's more recently been battling a hip impingement. If all goes well, Hodge should be activated before the end of June.