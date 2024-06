The Cubs recalled Hodge from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hodge was optioned to Iowa less than two weeks ago, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Cubs since right-hander Keegan Thompson (personal) was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Over his six relief appearances with the Cubs earlier this season, Hodge gave up two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven.