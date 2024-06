Hodge worked around a hit to toss a scoreless 10th inning and earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Giants. He struck out one.

Incumbent closer Hector Neris pitched a clean ninth inning, then Hodge closed the door in the 10th, giving the rookie his first career MLB save. The 23-year-old righty has been solid so far with a 1.80 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 10 innings. The veteran Neris should stick in the closer role for now, but Hodge seems to be a viable option if the need arises.