Though veteran newcomer Ryan Pressly figures to be Chicago's nominal closer, Hodge should still see save opportunities this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This aligns with previous rumblings that Hodge would still be in the mix for saves even with Pressly joining the Cubs via trade. It remains to be seen how exactly duties will be split up, and Pressly is probably the top Chicago reliever to target at the moment, but Hodge should remain on the fantasy radar heading into the season. The 24-year-old impressed as a rookie last year, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 52 strikeouts across 43 innings to go along with nine saves.