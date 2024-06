Hodge tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 11-1 loss to the Mets. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out five.

In a game that featured 14 hits and 11 runs for New York, Hodge was a bright spot out of the Chicago bullpen. The rookie set a new career best in strikeouts, and he now has 12 of them across 7.1 innings this season to go along with a strong 2.45 ERA. If Hodge can keep pitching like this, he may see his role expand as the year goes on.