Hodge (2-2) allowed three runs on three hits across an inning of relief to take the loss Friday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out two.

Hodge worked the sixth inning after starter Shota Imanaga allowed three earned runs across five innings, and the former matched that in his lone frame. The righty reliever served up home runs to Spencer Steer and Elly De La Cruz as he saw his ERA climb to 6.27. With the Cubs headed toward the postseason, Hodge has done very little this year to earn a spot in the playoff bullpen.