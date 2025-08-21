McGuire will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Carson Kelly caught all nine innings of the Cubs' 4-3 win Wednesday night, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee and give way to McGuire behind the plate. McGuire looked to be at risk at losing out on the top backup catcher role when Miguel Amaya was activated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 12 after a lengthy absence due to an oblique injury, but Amaya sustained a sprained left ankle in his first game back in action and went back on the IL two days later.