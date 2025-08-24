McGuire went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, a walk, five total RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Angels.

McGuire stretched the Cubs' lead to 6-0 with his grand slam in the fourth inning, and he added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The catcher entered Saturday just 1-for-14 with one RBI over seven games in August. Overall, he's at a .223/.250/.457 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs scored and one double across 101 plate appearances this season.