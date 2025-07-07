McGuire went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals

McGuire picked up a start in place of Carson Kelly in the series finale, and the former delivered his first multi-hit performance since June 10. While McGuire is batting just .237 with a .262 on-base percentage, he has provided some degree of fantasy utility by tallying five home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in only 18 games so far this season, though his ceiling is certainly limited due to his backup role. The veteran catcher is best viewed as a DFS dart throw on days when he's in the lineup.