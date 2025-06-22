McGuire went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 14-6 loss to the Mariners.

Starting for a resting Carson Kelly, McGuire continued to serve as a very capable backup catcher. The veteran has gone deep four times already in only 12 games, helping push his OPS to .883. McGuire's career high in home runs is five, which he recorded across 30 games for the Blue Jays back in 2019. He may ultimately get bumped from the roster whenever Miguel Amaya (oblique) is able to return from the injured list, but McGuire is at least providing some short-term fantasy value on days when he's in the lineup.