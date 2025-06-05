McGuire is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

McGuire will pick up his first start since Sunday as Carson Kelly gets a breather. McGuire launched two home runs in his first game of the year back on May 25, but he's gone 0-for-9 with three strikeouts across three games since then. The veteran catcher doesn't have a ton of fantasy value as long as Kelly is healthy, and McGuire will likely be moved off the MLB roster entirely whenever Miguel Amaya (oblique) is able to return from the injured list.