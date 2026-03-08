The Cubs optioned Martin to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

The left-hander was added to Chicago's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he gave up two earned runs with two strikeouts across 3.1 innings during spring training. Martin had a 2.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 80:35 K:BB over 63 innings at the Triple-A level last season, and he could make his MLB debut at some point this year if he performs similarly.